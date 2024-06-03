(Bloomberg) -- China is drawing lessons from Silicon Valley Bank’s meltdown in the US as it battles local bond bulls, according to Macquarie Group Ltd.

The People’s Bank of China has been trying to set a floor for long-term yields via verbal cautions against bond bulls in recent months — and made a more specific warning to begin selling sovereign bonds on Friday. To Larry Hu, an economist at Macquarie, that calls to mind the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, which for a time shook investors’ faith in the entire US banking system.

“Regulators must be thinking of Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed in March 2023 due to its heavy concentration in long-term Treasury bonds,” Hu wrote in a note. The SVB saga highlights risk to the banking system from a change in the direction and level of interest rates, he said.

For China, such a risk will rise once the dominant narrative shifts from deflation to reflation, and “the 4,000 or so small and medium-sized banks will be particularly vulnerable” due to their higher exposure to long-term bonds, Hu wrote. At that point, falling government bond yields might be set up for a reversal that may jeopardize financial stability, he said.

Chinese sovereign bonds have outperformed major global peers this year. The moves have been supported by robust domestic demand for debt and investor fear the nation’s weak growth will generate fewer asset returns. Interest-rate hikes may be a long way off, with economists currently more focused on whether the PBOC will be cutting rates in coming months.

The government has rolled out numerous policies to support growth and consumption, but they’ve been received skeptically by investors, with only moderate success in propping up the economy.

However, some investors’ assumption that China will see “low rates forever” might be overdone in Hu’s view. Beijing will likely have to step up stimulus further to achieve its growth target once external demand slows, in which case prices will reflate, he added.

“This will happen if the US economy slows and/or global trade protectionism rises,” Hu said in the note.

