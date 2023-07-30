(Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth month in July while non-manufacturing activity expanded slower than expected, showing the economy’s recovery remains under pressure.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 49.3, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, from 49 in June and beating the median estimate of 48.9 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The non-manufacturing gauge — which measures activity in the services and construction sectors — eased to 51.5 from 53.2 in June. That was weaker than the reading of 53 expected by economists. A reading below 50 signals contraction from the previous month, while anything above points to expansion.

“The problem of insufficient demand is still prominent,” Zhang Liqun, an analyst at the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, said in a statement. “Constrained by this, companies are still in a state of hesitation regarding production.” He called for more counter-cyclical policy, including faster government investment.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose as much as 3.2% on Monday, outperforming major regional stock gauges as investors look to potential government support for China’s recovery. The yuan traded offshore advanced as much as 0.3% to a session high at 7.1329 per dollar.

China is trying to boost consumption, with the government days ago announcing a raft of step focused on the so-called light industry, which covers items from home goods, food and paper-making to plastic products, leather and battery. Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission and other ministries are expected to brief the press Monday afternoon about measures to expand consumption, too.

Adding to existing strains on China’s economy is extreme weather, with heat waves baking northeastern cities including Beijing and spreading to central coastal regions, while the southwest has been hit by heavy rain and deadly floods. The weather problems threaten to put stress on the energy grid and disrupt logistics, as well as production.

Concerns about the state of China’s recovery have been mounting in recent weeks, with early indicators for July showing a weakening of momentum. Economists polled by Bloomberg project growth of 5.2% for 2023, lower than earlier forecasts and more in line with the official target of around 5%.

More from the data:

New manufacturing export orders continued to decline, with the subindex inching down to 46.3 from 46.4 in the previous month An employment subindex remained in contraction for a fifth straight month

A sub-index measuring non-manufacturing employment crept down to 46.6 from 46.8 in the previous month

A services sub-gauge waned to 51.5 from June’s 52.8

“Some companies surveyed said that the external environment remains complex and grim” despite the slight improvement in the manufacturing sector, said Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the NBS, in a statement accompanying the data. “Reducing overseas orders and insufficient demand are still the main challenges for companies.”

Zhao added that the pace of expansion in services businesses has slowed, even though the overall size of activity in that sector continued to grow.

Contributing to the pessimism is the property market, which is slumping again after an initial rebound. Deflation pressures are also accumulating while foreign demand for Chinese goods is shrinking, the latter sapping a key source of growth that China’s economy had relied on during the pandemic. Consumer spending has slowed, too, amid soaring youth unemployment and struggling household confidence.

Top leaders have signaled more support for the troubled real estate sector as well as a “holistic” package to address mounting local debt. But they still stopped short of offering major fiscal or monetary stimulus at a key meeting last week.

--With assistance from Wenjin Lv and Tan Hwee Ann.

