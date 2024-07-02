(Bloomberg) -- China has published new rules for its national carbon market, aimed at reducing an oversupply of permits to compel large polluters to accelerate their green transitions.

Participants in the market will no longer be able to borrow allowances from future years and will have stricter limits on carrying over unused permits from previous years, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in draft rules released Tuesday for consultation until July 10. The moves are intended to leave the market with a “slight shortage” of allowances, the ministry said in a statement.

That would represent a change from the market’s early years, when an abundance of free allowances kept prices low, limiting the incentive for power companies to reduce emissions. The market, which began trading in July 2021, has faced criticism over its limited impact on emissions in the world’s biggest polluter. China has prioritized energy security over long-term climate goals amid intensifying geopolitical tensions.

“The confirmation of supply tightening will send a strong signal to the market participants,” said Qin Yan, an analyst with the London Stock Exchange Group, which estimates total oversupply at about 360 million tons.

Still, the draft rules published Tuesday scrapped one of the more punitive measures in an earlier version — a retroactive reduction to emissions permits awarded for 2023.

The ministry also set out new emissions targets for 2023 and 2024 for the more than 2,200 power utilities covered by the mandatory market. Market participants will have to report compliance once a year instead of biennially.

The rules won’t constrain power generation, will create higher trading profits for the most efficient plants, and will continue to exempt gas-burning plants, the ministry said in a separate document. It added it would compensate peak-shaving facilities for remaining on standby, and would exclude indirect emissions sourced from purchased power to avoid accounting complexity.

Allowances rose 3% Tuesday to 91.33 yuan a ton, about 78% higher than the 2021 debut price, but still lower than the record high of 103.47 yuan seen on April 29. Prices have rallied since February on expectations that policy would be tightened and a sooner-than-expected compliance deadline would be imposed.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.