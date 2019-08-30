CN buying Massena rail line in Quebec and New York from CSX

MONTREAL -- Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR:CT) has signed a deal to acquire the Massena rail line, which runs between Quebec and New York, from CSX.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The rail line includes more than 350 kilometres of track between Valleyfield, Que., and Woodard, N.Y.

The line also serves Beauharnois and Huntingdon in Quebec as well as Massena, Norwood, Potsdam and Gouverneur in New York.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory review.




