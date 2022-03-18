(Bloomberg) -- Colorado’s state pension fund will divest a $42 million investment in Unilever PLC after the company’s Ben and Jerry’s subsidiary took economic action against Israel by halting ice cream sales in West Bank settlements, The Denver Post reported Friday.

The divestment is required by a state law pledging support to Israel and opposing sanctions against the country by international corporations such as Unilever for the occupation of Palestine, the Post said.

The Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association, which manages $61 billion in assets, last month announced it would divest its $7.2 million investment in Russia’s Sberbank, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Ben & Jerry’s Israeli partner said the decision to stop sales in West Bank settlements will illegally terminate a 34-year business relationship. Ben & Jerry’s announced its pullout in July.

