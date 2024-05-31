(Bloomberg) -- Crescent Capital Partners Management Pty., an Australian private equity firm, is expanding into private credit and has hired Russell Sinclair from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to run the new business, according to people familiar with the matter who declined to be identified discussing private information.

Sinclair was previously a partner at PwC in Sydney, running the firm’s debt & capital advisory, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that he headed up loan syndications & acquisition finance at the institutional arm of Westpac Banking Corp.

A spokesperson for Crescent Capital declined to comment. The Australian Financial Review reported the move on Thursday.

Established in 2000, Crescent Capital has raised more than A$3 billion ($2 billion) from six funds with its largest investment in the healthcare sector, according to its website. The firm’s foray into private credit comes as many of Australia’s largest pension funds such as Australian Retirement Trust, Cbus and Hostplus continue to increase their allocation to the asset class. Australia’s pension pool has swelled to A$3.9 trillion, driven by more than A$2 billion of inflows each week.

However, private credit is facing potential challenges as indebted borrowers grapple with elevated interest rates, tighter cash slows and rising defaults. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon said Wednesday he expected problems to emerge in private credit as markets deteriorate.

