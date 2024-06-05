(Bloomberg) -- Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc. is reviewing options for its troubled Family Dollar business, including a potential sale or spinoff.

The company began a review of its portfolio last year and hasn’t set a timetable for the process, according to a statement Wednesday. There’s no assurance it will lead to a transaction, the company said.

Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar for $8.9 billion less than a decade ago in what’s turned out to be an expensive and lackluster acquisition. Dollar Tree said in March that it plans to close about 1,000 underperforming stores after conducting a review of its portfolio to focus on favorable opportunities. The company operated about 16,400 stores as of last month.

“Separating the two businesses could enhance the performance of each one individually and allow them both to reach their true valuation potential,” Chief Executive Officer Rick Dreiling said on a call with analysts.

Each banner is at a different stage with its own set of unique needs, he said, adding that now is the right time to examine options for Family Dollar.

“Dollar Tree’s announcement of a strategic review of the Family Dollar business — which may include a sale — could be warranted, given it’s taken significant time and investment to improve the operations it acquired in 2015 for $8.9 billion, splitting management’s focus. A possible sale seems more likely than a spinoff.”

— Jennifer Bartashus and Jibril Lawal, consumer analysts

Shares rose 1.1% Wednesday at 9:40 a.m. New York time and are down 14% year-to-date.

Michael Montani, an analyst at Evercore, wrote in a Wednesday note that any buyer would have a heavy lift to turn the business around.

“It is not clear if there will be sufficient interest to execute a transaction,” he wrote.

Family Dollar has been beset by an array of woes, including a persistent rat infestation at a warehouse that led to a safety alert from the US Food and Drug Administration and a recall of goods at the division’s stores in six states. Under terms of an uncapped class-action settlement reached last month, shoppers at those stores are entitled to $25 gift cards.

In the fiscal first quarter ended May 4, comparable sales rose 1.7% at the Dollar Tree nameplate but just 0.1% at Family Dollar. Still, that was an improvement from a fall in the unit’s same-store sales in the previous quarter, thanks to closings of underperforming locations.

Dollar Tree has been expanding its assortment across stores by adding items that cost more than $1.25. That effort is gaining traction and attracting higher-income consumers, executives said.

Back in March, Dollar Tree said it would take a $950 million impairment charge against the Family Dollar name, along with a $1.07 billion goodwill impairment charge.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news of the strategic review earlier Wednesday.

