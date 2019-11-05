Nov 5, 2019
Dorsey mocks Facebook by tweeting: 'Twitter, from TWITTER'
Bloomberg News,
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Bans Political Ads in Swipe at Facebook
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey poked a bit of fun at Facebook Tuesday morning by seemingly imitating the new “Instagram from Facebook” and “WhatsApp from Facebook” branding.
Facebook unveiled the new branding Monday that aims to make the Facebook brand recognizable in the products it owns.
The re-brand sparked conversation, some ribbing and a hashtag -- on Twitter: #facebooklogo.