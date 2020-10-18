2h ago
Dubai Electricity Is Debt-Free After $1.5 Billion Bond Repayment
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has become debt-free after the state-owned utility repaid a $1.5 billion bond this month.
“New projects worth over 80 billion dirhams ($22 billion) are either ongoing or envisaged for completion in the next five years,” Chief Executive Officer Saeed Al Tayer said in a statement. “DEWA is not necessarily counting on new borrowings for that, rather we will use internal resources and leverage public private partnerships.”
Other borrowings linked to the utility comprise unused credit-lines, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Joint-venture companies building DEWA power plants in the Persian Gulf emirate have taken on some project-level loans.
- To view the source of this information click here
Read more: Dubai Utility Aims to Be Debt-Free After Paying Off Final Bond
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.