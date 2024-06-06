(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials are all but excluding a second interest-rate cut in July, and some also question if such a move would be wise at the following meeting in September, according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussion on Thursday barely considered the possibility of a reduction next month, and there’s currently no settled consensus on decreasing at the subsequent gathering on Sept. 12 when they issue their next round of quarterly forecasts, the people said, declining to be identified because talks on the matter are private.

There was little doubt among policymakers that they needed to deliver an initial rate cut this week however, given how consistently it had been signaled to investors, the people said.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment on how policymakers regarded the outlook for borrowing costs.

The lack of a firm view on the path ahead points to a sense of disarray now overshadowing the Governing Council after officials accompanied a well-flagged cut in borrowing costs with projections that raised the inflation outlook for this year and next.

Austrian central-bank Governor Robert Holzmann went so far as to oppose the decision despite previously signaling he would support it. He argued in a subsequent statement that “data-driven decisions should be data-driven decisions.” That hints that May 31 numbers showing faster-than-expected inflation may have swayed his view.

ECB President Christine Lagarde fell back on the ECB’s mantra of “data dependent” and “meeting-by-meeting” rate judgments when questioned on the rate outlook by journalists.

“Are we today moving into a dialing-back phase? I wouldn’t volunteer that,” she told reporters in Frankfurt. “There’s a strong likelihood but it will be data dependent, and what is very uncertain is the speed at which we travel and the time that it will take.”

