(Bloomberg) -- There’s a “strong case” for the European Central Bank to decide on interest rates once a quarter when new economic projections are available, according to Governing Council member Klaas Knot.

Officials have “little experience” with easing monetary policy gradually and are faced with still-high uncertainty and structural shifts in the global economy that warrant a “data-dependent approach,” Knot said in a speech in Milan on Thursday.

That means the ECB will have to “wait for incoming data, including new projections, and then decide accordingly,” he said. “Given the current environment we still have to avoid any commitments on a specific future rate path.”

The ECB lowered borrowing costs earlier in June, and while policymakers signaled that it won’t be the only cut, they haven’t offered much guidance on how quickly rates will drop. Most have highlighted lingering inflation risks and argued for a cautious approach.

Knot said that disinflation is “well underway” in the 20-nation euro zone, even if the recent uptick in price pressures serves as a reminder that the process will remain bumpy “at the least for the rest of this year.” Services prices and wages are still rising at rates inconsistent with the ECB’s 2% target, he added.

The latest staff projections show inflation reaching 2% at the end of next year, and Knot said with forecast errors having become smaller, confidence in the outlook has increased.

“There is a strong case for using projection meetings to recalibrate our policy stance, as these meetings allow us to update our assessment based on a richer set of information,” he said. “This is particularly the case at the current juncture, given still lingering risks of higher wage growth.”

With the next set of forecasts available in September, Knot’s comments suggest he’s in favor of taking a break in July before considering another cut.

Looking ahead, flexibility will be key, he said. Such an approach “could allow us to look through small deviations from our target, as long as we respond especially forcefully to larger deviations, either to the downside or to the upside.”

Officials also need to find the right balance between retaining flexibility in the use of their policy instruments and offering forward guidance, he added. Using scenarios in assessing the outlook could help them cope with uncertainty and better manage risks.

“Some of these topics could return in our interim strategy review, which will take place in 2025,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.