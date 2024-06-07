(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s fight against inflation isn’t over yet and officials need to remain vigilant although they lowered borrowing costs this week, President Christine Lagarde said.

“We are seeing progress on many fronts,” she said in an opinion piece published in various European newspapers including Austria’s Der Standard. “But there is still a long way to go until inflation is squeezed out of the economy.”

She underscored that interest rates need to remain restrictive for as long as necessary to ensure price stability on a lasting basis. “In other words, we still need to have our foot on the brake for a while, even if we are not pressing down as hard as before,” she said.

Her comments come a day after the ECB delivered a widely telegraphed landmark interest-rate cut — lowering its deposit rate by 25 basis points after keeping it at a record-high of 4% for around nine months. But it left investors querying where policy is headed next.

While arguing that the outlook for consumer prices has “improved markedly,” the ECB lifted its inflation forecast for 2025 to 2.2% from 2.0% — raising questions about the appropriateness of the move. Austria’s Robert Holzmann opposed the decision, arguing that “data-driven decisions should be data-driven decisions.”

Inflation in the 20-nation bloc accelerated by more than anticipated to 2.6% in May. Even more worrisome for officials was a surge in services prices, and the unexpected strengthening of underlying pressures.

Earlier on Friday, officials offered wary assessments on the prospect for further easing, seeking more evidence of progress on price growth to be sure that any more action is warranted. Ireland’s Gabriel Makhlouf said policymakers don’t know “how fast we’re going to carry on, or if at all.”

The ECB’s preferred measure of euro-zone wages — also published Friday — accelerated at the start of 2024, another sign that price pressures in the region are proving stubborn.

In the op-ed, Lagarde highlighted that consumer-price growth is on track to reach the 2% goal in the latter part of 2025 — with the ECB’s monetary policy “making a strong contribution“ to that. “So, by cutting rates, we decided to moderate the degree of monetary policy restriction,” she said.

But the return to target “will not be an entirely smooth ride,” she said. “It needs vigilance, commitment and perseverance.”

Future policy decisions will hinge on three factors, she said — “whether we continue to see inflation returning to our target in a timely manner, whether we see overall price pressures easing in the economy, and whether we still see our monetary policy as effective in taming inflation.”

“These factors will determine when we can take our foot further off the brake,” she said.

--With assistance from Marton Eder.

