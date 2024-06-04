(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s net foreign-exchange reserves climbed to an all-time high following a landmark deal with the United Arab Emirates that’s been dubbed the North African country’s biggest-ever inward investment.

The figure jumped to $46.1 billion by the end of May from $41.1 billion a month before, the central bank said in a statement Tuesday. The level is the highest on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The surge came after Egyptian authorities on May 15 said they’d received a second tranche worth $14 billion from the UAE accord. The deal, worth a total of $35 billion and including development rights for the Mediterranean coastal headland of Ras El-Hekma, marked a reversal in fortunes for the most populous Middle Eastern nation after a grueling two-year economic crisis.

The investment by the energy-rich UAE allowed Egyptian authorities to enact a long-awaited currency devaluation that in turn unlock more financing from the International Monetary Fund, European Union and others, taking the total assistance pledged to Egypt to $57 billion.

The IMF expects Egypt’s net international reserves to climb to some $49.2 billion by the end of June, it said in a recent report.

--With assistance from Tarek El-Tablawy.

