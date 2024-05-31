(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador police said they seized dozens of bombs and made seven arrests ahead of June 1, when Nayib Bukele will be sworn in to a second term as president.

The people were planning to plant bombs at supermarkets, gas stations and public institutions on Saturday, the national police said on X. Among those arrested were veterans of the country’s civil war, the police said.

Bukele won a second term as president in February after leading a crackdown on gangs. The government has locked up over 80,000 alleged gangsters using emergency powers since March 2022, and now has one of the world’s highest incarceration rates.

