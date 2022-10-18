(Bloomberg) -- Enel SpA is in talks with banks on a new €16 billion ($15.8 billion) state-backed credit line to cover derivatives risks linked to spiking energy prices, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

Italy’s two biggest lenders, UniCredit SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, could contribute €5 billion each, while state-backed bank lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, Banco BPM SpA and BPER Banca SpA would add €2 billion each, the newspaper said, without citing anyone.

Under the plan, Italy’s trade-credit insurer Sace would provide guarantees for around 70% of the total amount, according to the report.

While Enel Chief Financial Officer Alberto De Paoli has begun talks with creditors on a solution that could be a revolving credit facility, the financial structure of a deal has not yet been defined, Messaggero reported. The credit line is seen as necessary to cover the company as energy derivatives contracts are marked to market, according to the report.

A representative for Enel declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Italy’s government has spent €66 billion on energy-bill relief measures, and Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing coalition that won last month’s election, has pledged to tackle the energy crisis as a top priority.

Enel confirmed its 2022 targets and dividend policy when it reported half-year results in July, though Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace said he expected the environment for the electricity business to continue to be tense, with prices remaining high into the new year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.