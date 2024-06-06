(Bloomberg) -- The euro jumped and bonds fell as traders dialed back bets on additional interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank after it delivered a widely-expected reduction on Thursday but raised its inflation forecasts.

The next and only additional reduction for the year is now fully priced by December, compared with October before the decision. As recently as mid-May, three cuts were fully priced through the end of 2024. The ECB said it sees inflation ending this year at 2.5%, compared to 2.3% previously. Its projection for 2025 rose to 2.2% from 2%.

The common currency climbed as much as 0.3% to $1.0902. The yield on Germany’s benchmark 10-year yield rose six basis points to 2.57%, still well below a peak of 2.71% reached just last week.

“All told, this was a cautious cut,” said Samuel Zief, head of global FX strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, noting core inflation isn’t expected to reach 2% until 2025. “We see an environment that should boost not only equities but help limit any downside for the currency as well,” he said, adding he sees fair value for the euro at around $1.10.

The repricing also comes as policymakers signaled they would be guided by economic data as they decide next steps with regard to easing policy further, a turnaround from the central bank’s approach for this meeting where it effectively pre-committed to a cut.

ECB Delivers Landmark Rate Cut But Few Signals on Next Steps

Traders have been tempering bets on rate cuts for months, as challenges of bringing inflation back to the 2% target become more apparent. Euro-area consumer price growth accelerated more than anticipated in May, with a measure stripping out volatile components like food and energy quickening to 2.9%.

“Although today’s decision was fully anticipated, the market will be pondering the fact that the ECB is cutting policy rates into a cyclical economic upturn,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

The upward revision to inflation forecasts “emphasize the need for a cautious approach to future policy decisions,” she said. “Lagarde will be careful to avoid pre-committing to a future policy path which, in turn, suggests that a July rate cut is very unlikely.”

