(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation accelerated more than anticipated — further clouding the outlook for European Central Bank interest rates after next week’s planned cut.

Consumer prices rose 2.6% from a year ago in May, up from 2.4% in April, Eurostat said Friday. That’s more than the 2.5% median estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey but in line with a Nowcast by Bloomberg Economics.

A measure stripping out volatile components like food and energy also surpassed expectations by quickening to 2.9%.

ECB officials have warned of an uneven path as price growth retreats toward the 2% target following its historic spike. They’re nevertheless set to reduce the deposit rate from its current record high of 4% on June 6 — moving before either the Federal Reserve or the Bank of England.

Money markets still see a quarter-point cut next week but pared wagers on reductions beyond that. Traders are betting on two moves in total this year, with a 25% chance of a third.

Chief Economist Philip Lane said this week that it will be appropriate to make monetary policy less restrictive even if inflation is set to “bounce around” this year. Others have also reiterated a willingness to act in recent days.

While price gains have moderated dramatically from a peak of more than 10%, progress has slowed of late and the focus has shifted from external shocks like energy costs to domestic drivers including wages, corporate profits and productivity.

Some of the current volatility stems from unfavorable statistical effects: The launch of a cheap nationwide transport ticket in Germany a year ago skewed this month’s reading higher, as did a strong decline of energy costs in 2023 that wasn’t repeated.

National reports this week showed a relatively even acceleration across the region’s top economies, with prices rising more quickly than anticipated in Germany, France and Spain. In Italy, they grew at a more moderate pace than in April.

More fundamental concerns center on the services sector, where inflation jumped to 4.1% in May. With companies more exposed to rising labor costs and demand from consumers picking up, that part of the economy is key in keeping many officials from signaling the all-clear.

Despite investors’ reservations, economists see three cuts this year. Some officials, including Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, don’t see a need to follow June’s initial move with another in July, though France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau argues that such a scenario shouldn’t be ruled out.

“Even with several cuts in the key interest rates, the monetary-policy stance will remain tight,” Governing Council member Fabio Panetta said Friday in Rome. “When defining the path of policy rate cuts, it should be borne in mind that prompt and gradual action contains macroeconomic volatility better than a tardy and hasty approach.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The larger picture is one of a disinflation process that’s well advanced and is likely to continue into the summer. That should unlock additional cuts in the second half of the year. The key risk to this outlook is the path of services inflation.”

—David Powell, senior euro-area economist. Click here for full REACT

A key focus is workers’ pay, with negotiated wages rising more robustly than anticipated in the first quarter. The ECB has sought to diffuse concerns about that, saying the measure was driven higher by one-off payments, and that other indicators are signaling a continued slowdown.

Dutch central-bank chief Klaas Knot has, however, noted that the rise in productivity that officials have said should help temper inflation pressures this year has yet to materialize. The ECB will publish new quarterly forecasts this week, with analysts polled by Bloomberg not expecting major revisions to the inflation outlook.

For June, Bloomberg Economics’ Nowcast points to a reading of 2.3%, taking the latest data into account.

