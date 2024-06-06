(Bloomberg) -- European stocks closed near an all-time high, as the region’s central bank took the historic step of cutting interest rates before the US Federal Reserve for the first time.

The Stoxx 600 Index was was 0.7% higher by the close, after the European Central Bank reduced rates by a quarter point, as expected. The index came close to surpassing a record close in May and also briefly passed an intraday record. Banks and health-care sectors outperformed, while real estate and utilities were the biggest laggards.

The central bank raised projections for prices and President Christine Lagarde said the ECB wasn’t pre-committing to a particular rate path beyond today. Traders no longer fully price in another rate cut by the October meeting, while a cut in September remains more probable than not, according to swaps pricing.

“The upgrades to both growth in 2024 and inflation in 2025 look hawkish on the face of it, as does the apparent lack of easing bias in the statement and Lagarde’s speech,” said James Athey, a portfolio manager at Marlborough Investment Management Ltd. “Future decisions depend on the data, but my base case would be pass in July and a cut in September and December.”

Europe’s benchmark stock index has scaled all-time highs this year on bets that easing inflation would allow central banks to loosen monetary policy. A pickup in economic growth has also boosted sentiment.

History shows that rate cuts bode well for equities, even if they bring some near-term volatility. Since the 1980s, European stocks have risen 2% in the month following a rate cut from the Fed, roughly twice the performance of equities in any given month, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The outlook is even better over the medium term. Citigroup Inc. strategists have said there’s a chance rates will eventually settle at around 2% — lower than the current level but higher than the zero-rate era of the past decade. That would give European stocks an advantage as they “were much more likely to outperform the US in the pre-global financial crisis world,” strategist Beata Manthey wrote in a recent note.

“First take is that we are not out of the woods yet,” said Arun Sai, a senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management, adding that the announcement was “another reminder that this is not a classical cycle.”

Debt-laden sectors such as real estate are likely to see a boost after underperforming this year. Automakers are also set to win, partly as lower rates make car financing more affordable, while the rally in banks could falter as lower rates bite into net interest margins.

Here is what market participants are saying about the ECB decision:

“As expected, the interest rate was cut by 25 bp, but the market should not have high hopes for further steps as the inflation target of 2% will be difficult to achieve,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at asset manager MPPM. “The dynamics of the wage spiral will be in the focus of the central bank.”

“Anything but a rate cut would have come as a surprise. But it seems like a hawkish cut, as the statement reflects the recent strength in the inflation data. The ECB staff’s inflation forecast has been upgraded marginally. We expect Christine Lagarde to signal in the press conference that the next cut will be data dependent and is far from being a done deal. There’s little in terms of additional support for risk assets from today’s decisions. At least so far,” Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin.

“As expected, the ECB cut rates 25bp. But the statement arguably gave less guidance than might have been expected on what comes next. In that sense, the immediate tone is a “hawkish cut”. This is not a central bank in a rush to ease policy,” Mark Wall, chief European economist at Deutsche Bank.

“The monetary policy decisions statement (the first statement of the day) struck a more cautious note on wage growth in June than it did in April. We think this change in tone signals the next cut will most likely materialize in September,” David Powell, Bloomberg Economics senior euro-area economist.

“Cognitive dissonance is the discomfort a person feels when their behavior does not align with their values or beliefs. Increasing forecasts and cutting rates must be leading to a lot of cognitive dissonance in the ECB right now. Lagarde indicates that rates are restrictive, but it has not been restrictive enough to bring inflation to target,” Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth LLP.

