(Bloomberg) -- Laurent Rossi, former boss of the Renault SA-backed Alpine Formula 1 team, is joining European deep technology-focused venture capital firm Vektor Partners as a partner and advisory board member.

Rossi worked at Renault early in his career, and then at Alphabet Inc.’s Google, overseeing commercial relationships with automotive clients. He rejoined Renault, rising to become its chief strategy officer. He went on to run the company’s specialist sports brand Alpine as chief executive officer until last year.

Vektor Partners mostly invests in artificial intelligence-enabled applications, computer vision and dual-use technology. Startups in its portfolio include Israel-headquartered traffic-management startup NoTraffic and Germany’s Compredict, which uses virtual sensors to analyze a vehicle’s wear and tear.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.