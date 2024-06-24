(Bloomberg) -- Werner Hoyer, the European Investment Bank’s former president, is under investigation by European Union prosecutors over corruption allegations linked to the departure of an employee.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a severance payment made by the bank to a former staffer, according to Hoyer’s lawyer.

While his client had to sign the agreement, he wasn’t involved in the negotiations and acted on a memo submitted by other managers telling him the arrangement had been legally vetted, Nikolaos Gazeas said in an email.

Hoyer is a German economist and politician of the Free Democratic Party who served as EIB president between 2012 and 2023.

“The allegations against me are completely absurd and unfounded,” Hoyer is cited as saying in the statement. “I’m cooperating fully with the EPPO and demand a full clarification of the facts.”

The EPPO said in a separate release that it’s investigating two former EIB employees suspected of corruption, abuse of influence, and misappropriation of EU funds. The agency didn’t identify the people.

Luxembourg-based EIB declined to comment on a live investigation. The bank will, as required, cooperate fully with the EPPO, it added. The Financial Times reported the investigation earlier.

