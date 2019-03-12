Douglas Hodge, the former chief executive officer of Pacific Investment Management Co., is among those charged Tuesday in a sweeping criminal conspiracy that sought to help applicants win university admission.

Hodge, who served as Pimco CEO from 2014 to 2016, “agreed to use bribery to facilitate the admission of two of his children to USC as purported athletic recruits” and sought to enlist the support of a cooperating witness to help a third child gain college admission, according to the criminal complaint.

Hodge declined to comment when reached on his mobile phone, saying, “I can’t talk right now.”