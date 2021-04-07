(Bloomberg) -- Adam Boehler, a former Trump administration official involved in the early pandemic response and the White House’s push for peace in the Middle East, has started a health-care investment firm with two private equity partners.

His Nashville, Tennessee-based firm, Rubicon Founders, will create companies and help fund purchases of existing firms, said Boehler, the former chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, a government agency that invests overseas.

Rubicon is partnering with private equity firms Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Oak HC/FT Partners, Boehler said in an interview on Wednesday.

Boehler is close to Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. He helped Kushner coordinate government procurement of tests, masks and other equipment at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, and was part of the White House delegation that worked on normalization agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

As part of the normalization deals, Boehler helped establish a $3 billion Israeli-Emirati-U.S. fund for infrastructure projects, including an oil pipeline in Israel.

Before joining the Trump administration, Boehler founded Landmark Health, which provides in-home care for chronically ill patients.

He was director of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation and a senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services before he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2019 as the head of the International Development Finance Corporation, an agency created under Trump.

Annie Lamont, co-founder and managing partner at Oak HC/FT, in a statement called Boehler “a proven health-care entrepreneur who shares our passion for reducing health-care costs while improving the quality of care and the patient experience.”

David Calouri, a general partner in the health-care group at Welsh Carson, said “we expect our partnership’s collective resources to enhance the development and commercialization of value-based health-care delivery through organization of all sizes.”

