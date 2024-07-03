(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Donaldson, a senior UK Member of Parliament until just a few months ago, and his wife Eleanor Donaldson, will face trial on sex offense charges.

Both appeared at a hearing in a Northern Ireland magistrates court, where they faced additional charges. Judge Eamonn King said he was satisfied there is a case to answer over allegations of sexual offenses and adjourned for the next hearing scheduled for September 10th.

Donaldson was originally charged with 11 offenses but is now facing 18 charges. His wife is now to face five charges, one more than she originally faced.

Donaldson is accused with two counts of rape from 1997 and 1991, 13 charges of indecent assault and four of gross indecency with the accusations spanning two decades. His wife was charged with aiding and abetting and two of willful neglect over a time period of 1985 to 2004.

It’s unfortunate timing for the DUP, as voters across the UK go to the polls Thursday in a general election. The Northern Ireland party will be hoping the court appearance does not dent its performance, as local newspaper polling suggests it has already not been gaining ground ahead of the vote.

Donaldson had been the MP for constituency Lagan Valley for well over two decades, and leader of his party since 2021. In the last few years, he influenced Brexit negotiations between the UK and European Union, while also guiding his party’s boycott and return to devolved government.

The new DUP candidate in Lagan Valley will face a difficult battle Thursday. On top of the Donaldson bombshell, the party is trying to unite divided unionists after years of Brexit upheaval that left many of them feeling separated from the rest of the UK because of an Irish Sea trade border. Demographically, the traditional unionist vote is declining too, with some voters opting instead for the non-sectarian Alliance party.

