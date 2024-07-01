(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said its Gravenchon oil refinery in northern France, which has been blockaded by protesters in recent days, is operating normally.

Workers at the Gravenchon plant have been protesting over the company’s decision to close chemical operations this year. A court has ruled that the blockade of the plant be lifted, according to Exxon.

“Our refinery continues to operate normally, and we have materials to keep things running for the next few days,” the company said. Exxon said earlier on Monday that the blockade was making it difficult to get materials needed for the refinery’s operation into the site, repeating that the plant was at risk of halting as a result of the labor action.

