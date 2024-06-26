(Bloomberg) -- Fanatics Inc., known for its licensed merchandise for sports fans, will soon appear on the backs of professional athletes for the first time through a deal with the National Hockey League.

The NHL and Fanatics are set to unveil new player uniforms on Wednesday as part of a 10-year agreement the parties signed last year. The clothes are manufactured by Quebec-based SP Apparel, the same firm that has made the league’s on-ice jerseys for almost 50 years. They feature new shoulder fabrics and added sleeve durability, with the Fanatics logo on the back neck.

“This is a huge moment,” Andrew Low Ah Kee, chief executive officer of Fanatics Commerce, said in an interview. “It’s the first time the Fanatics flag will be on a uniform.”

The NHL uniforms are a crucial launch for Fanatics. Earlier this year, the company was beset by a controversy over Major League Baseball uniforms. The MLB adopted a new template developed by Nike and produced by Fanatics that was panned by many players and fans for its look and fit, including complaints the pants were thin enough that tucked-in shirts showed through them.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said that his company was blamed unfairly for the baseball fiasco, and the MLB’s players union said that it was “entirely a Nike issue.” Nike and MLB will make adjustments to the uniforms for next season.

Ahead of the hockey launch, Fanatics staff visited all 32 NHL teams to allow players to touch and try on the jerseys, getting feedback from stars such as Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Steven Stamkos to ensure that the finished product met their standards.

The NHL plans to expand its merchandise offerings in the coming years with new designs and special editions, said Brian Jennings, the league’s chief branding officer. Consumers will also be able to purchase identical on-ice jerseys for the first time in a decade.

