(Bloomberg) -- Brexit architect Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK party rose to a record in Bloomberg’s poll of polls, signaling more woe for Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives with less than three weeks to go until the general election.

Reform pulled ahead of the Tories for the first time in a YouGov poll published late on Thursday, and the party’s rise is beginning to feed through into Bloomberg’s composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies.

As of Friday, Reform is on 13.7% in Bloomberg’s composite, its highest level yet, while the Tories are on 21.6%, the lowest in a dataset stretching back to January 2021. The gap between the two right-wing parties was also its smallest ever, at 7.9 percentage points. Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, meanwhile, is on 43.2%, giving it a margin of 21.6 points over the Tories, which is little changed since the campaign began.

