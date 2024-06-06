(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will release results from its annual bank stress tests on June 26, covering 32 lenders with $100 billion or more in assets.

The hypothetical scenario included a severe global recession with stress in the commercial and residential real estate markets, the Fed said in a statement Thursday. The central bank will also incorporate “aggregate results” from its first exploratory analysis, but that portion won’t affect bank-capital requirements

Stress tests are a tool measuring whether banks have sufficient capital to absorb losses so that they’re able to lend to households and businesses even in a severe recession.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.