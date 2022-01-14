(Bloomberg) -- Finland is planning to compensate companies hit by restrictions intended to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Sports facilities, gyms, spas and swimming pools and indoor playgrounds are among companies that will receive the aid, Economy Minister Mika Lintila told reporters on Friday. The package will be about 200 million euros ($230 million) in size, he said, depending on the duration of the curbs.

The compensation is payable from December to the end of February, at most, he said. The government also backed a jobless benefit for entrepreneurs under certain conditions.

