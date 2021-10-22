(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government survived a vote of no-confidence in parliament brought by opposition groups over immigration.

Lawmakers in Helsinki voted 89 to 68 to back the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday. None abstained and 42 were absent.

The Finns Party and Liike Nyt argued the government’s changes to immigration policy make it especially attractive to asylum seekers, calling that problematic amid growing public debt and deficits. It was the seventh no-confidence motion against Marin’s cabinet since taking office in December 2019.

