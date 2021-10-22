1h ago
Finnish Government Survives Confidence Vote Over Immigration
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s government survived a vote of no-confidence in parliament brought by opposition groups over immigration.
Lawmakers in Helsinki voted 89 to 68 to back the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday. None abstained and 42 were absent.
The Finns Party and Liike Nyt argued the government’s changes to immigration policy make it especially attractive to asylum seekers, calling that problematic amid growing public debt and deficits. It was the seventh no-confidence motion against Marin’s cabinet since taking office in December 2019.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:51
Higher rates equals a day of opportunity for the savvy saver
-
5:19
Canadians plan to spend more this holiday season: Survey
-
7:21
'Somebody is finally listening': Ontario law to allow washroom access for truckers
-
7:43
'Rolling the dice': Expert warns on variable mortgage rate risks
-
0:42
The second U.S. Bitcoin ETF is set to start trading Friday
-
9:44
Apple’s device shortages threaten record-setting holiday season