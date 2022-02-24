(Bloomberg) -- Fisker Inc. racked up roughly 1,500 reservations within days for its second electric vehicle, which hasn’t been shown and won’t be delivered until 2024, Chief Executive Officer Henrik Fisker said.

The Danish-American car designer’s second EV company has taken deposits for the Pear -- which will start at about $30,000 in the U.S. -- from customers in part because battery suppliers have been burned by car manufacturers making overly optimistic sales projections for early plug-in models.

“Normally, a car company does due diligence of a supplier,” Fisker said in an interview Wednesday in London. “Now, the battery makers are actually doing the diligence on the carmakers, and of course also the startups, and saying: ‘Hold on a minute, we need to see the business model, we need to see the car, we need to believe in you.’”

Fisker, 58, founded his first eponymous company in 2007. Fisker Automotive began delivering its only sports car, the Karma, at a time when Tesla Inc.’s only model on the market was the Roadster. Fisker Automotive went bankrupt in late 2013 after its sole battery supplier went bust.

The designer of BMW and Aston Martin luxury cars bounced back to form Fisker Inc. in 2016 and took it public in 2020 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The new firm has taken more than 32,000 reservations for its first EV, the Ocean sport utility vehicle, which is scheduled to go into production in November.

Fisker was stopping in London on his way to Graz, Austria, where manufacturing partner Magna Steyr has 47 Ocean prototypes in various stages of pre-production, he said. The companies plan to make roughly 45,000 of the SUVs next year.

By the end of this year, Fisker expects to have at least 50,000 reservations. The company has enlisted Foxconn Technology Group to manufacture the Pear in Ohio, and batteries will be sourced from a factory in the U.S., Fisker said.

