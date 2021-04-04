(Bloomberg) --

Flydubai plans to start flying its Boeing Co. 737 Max jets from April 8, marking another step toward the aircraft’s global return to service.

The Dubai-based carrier has “met and exceeded the stringent requirements” set by regulators in the U.S., Europe and the United Arab Emirates, the company said in a statement Sunday. “Passengers will be notified in advance of travel if their itinerary now includes a flight that is scheduled to be operated by a MAX.”

Flydubai idled 14 Boeing Max jets in March 2019, when the model was grounded worldwide in the wake of a second deadly crash in five months. The low-cost carrier has ordered 251 Max jets as it pursues an aggressive regional expansion. Those planes are meant to feed into longer-distance flights by its partner Emirates, which is also government-owned.

Airlines in the U.S., Brazil, Canada and Europe have begun operating commercial flights with the Max after regulators in the regions cleared the jet’s return.

