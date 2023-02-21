Food inflation: Cost of chicken soared as food prices stayed high in January

The risk of a soft landing is starting to build for the second half of 2023: Strategist

Canadian chicken prices saw their largest monthly increase in nearly four decades, contributing to faster food price growth reported in Statistics Canada’s January inflation numbers.

The report released Tuesday said chicken prices rose 9 per cent in January from December – the largest increase since 1986 – amid strong demand, supply constraints, higher input costs and issues related to avian influenza.

Prices for groceries and restaurant food rose 10.4 per cent year-over-year in January, a slightly faster pace than December’s 10.1 per cent.

StatsCan said the January trend was partly driven by year-over-year meat price growth of 7.3 per cent, “resulting from the largest month-over-month increase since June 2004.” Fresh and frozen chicken prices were “a notable contributor” to the increase.

There was also year-over-year price acceleration of 15.5 per cent for bakery products, 12.4 per cent for dairy products and 14.7 per cent for fresh vegetables.

Restaurant food prices also rose 8.2 per cent in January, faster than December’s 7.7 per cent increase, largely a result of higher prices for fast food and takeout.

StatsCan said the Consumer Price Index rose 5.9 per cent year-over-year in January after Decembers 6.3 increase, while food prices kept rising.