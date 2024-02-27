(Bloomberg) -- Fortum Oyj is seeking compensation from Russia for what it calls an “unlawful seizure” of its assets, less than a year after the Finnish utility said it will write off the remainder of the value of its unit in the country.

The company has initiated arbitration proceedings, citing Russia’s “violations” of investment treaty obligations, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Fortum is seeking “several billions of euros” in compensation for the value of its shares in PAO Fortum and its investments in the country.

Fortum said it sent notices of dispute to Russia in July as the first required move in the legal process but that authorities haven’t engaged in discussions with the company.

In May, Fortum said it will write off the remainder of the value of its Russian unit that was seized by the Kremlin in retaliation for asset freezes by European countries. The utility booked an impairment of €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) for the second quarter of 2023.

“Fortum will continue to take all necessary steps to protect its investments and rights,” the company said on Tuesday.

