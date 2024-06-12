(Bloomberg) -- France’s state-owned rail company SNCF plans to offer high-speed train services in Italy as part of a plan to capture market share in its neighboring country.

SNCF will offer as many as 13 daily round trips from 2026, according to a statement Wednesday. The new connections will run from Turin, via Milan, to both Naples and Venice and back.

Through its venture SNCF Voyageurs, the French rail operator will compete with Italian state-owned rival Trenitalia SpA’s FrecciaRossaSrl and private competitor Italo Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori SpA on their home turf. SNCF aims to double its passenger numbers across Europe in the next decade, and win 15% of the Italian market by 2030.

SNCF, the operator of the high-speed TGV trains, already runs a cross-border service into Italy between Paris, Milan and Turin, and operates in eight other European countries.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.