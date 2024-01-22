(Bloomberg) -- Brian Kahn is stepping down as the chief executive officer of Franchise Group Inc., just months after a leveraged buyout aided by B. Riley Financial Inc., as regulators look into his ties to the collapse of a hedge fund.

Andy Laurence, FRG’s current executive vice president, was named to replace Kahn, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked for anonymity because the decision hasn’t been publicly announced. FRG held a call with lenders to inform them of the departure, the person said.

Bloomberg News reported in November that Kahn was regarded by prosecutors as a co-conspirator in a securities fraud case tied to the collapse of Prophecy Asset Management. Kahn has denied any wrongdoing and hasn’t been charged.

“At no time during my former business relationship with Prophecy did I know that Prophecy or its principals were allegedly defrauding their investors, nor did I conspire in any fraud,” Kahn said in a November statement. “Like many other investors, my relationship with Prophecy was costly, including economically, and I ceased doing business with Prophecy several years ago. In no way, shape or form has this previous relationship impacted Franchise Group.”

