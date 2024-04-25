(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hungary from May 8 to 10 as part of a trip to Europe, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said at a briefing on Thursday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking to expand economic ties with China, including by broadening Hungary’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative to include further rail modernization projects as well as the financing of a new crude pipeline connecting it with Serbia. Xi is expected to arrive in Hungary after visiting France and Serbia.

