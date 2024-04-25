Apr 25, 2024
Chinese President Xi to Visit Hungary on May 8-10, Minister Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hungary from May 8 to 10 as part of a trip to Europe, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said at a briefing on Thursday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking to expand economic ties with China, including by broadening Hungary’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative to include further rail modernization projects as well as the financing of a new crude pipeline connecting it with Serbia. Xi is expected to arrive in Hungary after visiting France and Serbia.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
-
6:11
Meta projects higher spending, weaker revenue amid AI push
-
11:57
Uncertainty in Canada's tax landscape could weigh on investment: economist
-
5:22
NHL playoff runs give local businesses a major boost: Moneris
-
4:00
Ottawa moves to raise inclusion rate on capital gains taxes in 2024 budget
-
8:19
What's the neutral rate, and why did the Bank of Canada raise it?