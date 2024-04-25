(Bloomberg) -- Less than a year after unveiling a fast-charging, long-lasting electric vehicle battery, industry giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. is back with an upgrade.

Its Shenxing Plus battery pack can power a car up to 600 kilometers (370 miles) from just a 10-minute charge, the company said at the Auto China show in Beijing. The lithium-iron-phosphate battery is capable of 1,000 kilometers of range on a full charge.

The world’s biggest maker of clean-car batteries said it’s responding to drivers who still have anxiety about range and charging infrastructure. The two issues are major hurdles to more widespread adoption of EVs.

The new battery is an upgrade to the Shenxing, which was just announced in August. That version can power a vehicle 400 kilometers from a 10-minute charge or up to 700 kilometers on a full charge and is used in 50 EV models including one of Xiaomi SU7’s offerings.

