(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally would garner 33% support in the first round of the French legislative election, while an alliance of left-wing parties would get 28%, according to a poll of voting intentions published on Monday.

This marks a two-point gain for the New Popular Front since its four leftist members agreed a coalition on Friday, according to the survey by Ifop for LCI. The National Rally’s score was down two points, compared with a previous poll.

President Emmanuel Macron’s party would come in third with 18%, according to Ifop. The pollster interviewed 1,131 adults online between Friday and Monday. The margin of error was as much as 3.1 points.

Macron dissolved the National Assembly last week and called a snap legislative vote after his group was trounced in European Parliament elections. His opponents have moved to seal alliances that will maximize their chances in the two-round ballot.

