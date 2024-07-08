(Bloomberg) -- The outcome of France’s snap parliamentary vote is reassuring, though its repercussions are likely to test both domestic politics and the wider region, according to German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

It’s “an encouraging election result,” Habeck said Monday in Stuttgart. “Nonetheless a challenge — not only for France but for Europe.”

Sunday saw a shock defeat for Marine Le Pen’s far right party, with a left-wing alliance now set to command the most seats in the lower house. It, too, however, fell well short of an absolute majority. Without a clear winner, the euro-zone’s second-biggest member is set for prolonged political gridlock.

“Although forming a government will be difficult, I think it is very good how parties from the center, center-left and left spectrum have worked together to prevent France from drifting nationalistic and Europe from getting into even more difficult waters,” Habeck told reporters.

