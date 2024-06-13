(Bloomberg) -- Spanish gambling firm Codere will cut its debt pile by 92% in a restructuring agreement, its fifth attempt to fix its balance sheet.

The deal will lead the holders of its super senior notes to take control of the company, discharging all its existing debt apart from a small interim facility. That will enable it to take debt down to €128 million ($138 million) from €1.6 billion, according to a filing on Thursday.

These creditors were mostly already existing shareholders, so it’s not a radical change of ownership. The transaction so far has support from more than 60% of all creditors and shareholders.

It’s set to leave the company with leverage of 0.9 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, taking into account 2023’s financial results, according to the statement.

Creditors have until June 25 for subscribing to provide the bridge notes that will allow the company implement the deal, and until July 9 to accede the lockup agreement and deliver instructions in connection with the Spanish restructuring plan.

In recent years Codere has attempted several times to fix its finances after the impact of the pandemic and operational issues in Mexico and Argentina.

Here are the details of the latest transaction:

