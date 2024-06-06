(Bloomberg) -- George Santos, the former US congressman facing criminal charges, asked the judge in his case for permission to travel to the Poconos this summer.

Santos asked US District Judge Joanna Seybert to modify his bail conditions so he can visit the Pennsylvania tourist destination without having to get prior approval from court officials. His current bail only allows him to spend time in Long Island, New York City and Washington DC.

“Over the summer months, Mr. Santos intends to make regular visits to Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania,” his lawyer Robert Fantone said in a letter to the court. “He expects to travel weekly to the Mt. Pocono area and therefore seeks to add this location to the order to avoid submitting weekly travel requests.”

Santos is accused of stealing public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms, and was charged with fraud and money-laundering last year. He has pleaded not guilty.

He was expelled from Congress in December after the House Committee of Ethics found “substantial evidence” he broke the law. He faces a federal fraud trial in September, even as prosecutors have hinted at potential plea talks to resolve the criminal charges against him. Jury selection for the trial is expected to begin Sept. 9.

