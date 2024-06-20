(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s economic recovery is progressing and output will grow again in the second quarter, according to the Bundesbank.

While it “continues to face headwinds, there are increasing bright spots,” the central bank said Thursday in its monthly bulletin. Real gross domestic product “is expected to rise again slightly” between April and June.

The central bank sees private consumption picking up in the second quarter, after being subdued in the first three months of the year, with industry also “slowly making progress in overcoming its weak phase.”

The prospects for Europe’s biggest economy have brightened since the start of the year, with expansion surpassing estimates in the first quarter. While most analysts expect it to gather pace gradually, some recent data has suggested momentum may be waning.

Figures from the manufacturing sector disappointed in April, signaling a weak start to the second quarter. And on Tuesday, the ZEW institute said investor confidence improved less than anticipated in June.

According to its latest forecasts, from early June, the Bundesbank sees Germany’s real GDP increasing 0.3% this year, with growth accelerating to 1.1% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026.

On inflation, the Bundesbank said base effects are likely to contribute to price growth “falling somewhat until September, but then rising again until the end of the year.”

Underlying price pressures are expected to ease “somewhat more slowly than expected, mainly due to the surprisingly strong wage growth.”

The Ifo institute on Thursday also struck a positive tone on Germany. It raised its forecast for growth this year to 0.4% from 0.2% — while predicting an acceleration to 1.5% in 2025.

“New hope is currently emerging,” said Timo Wollmershaeuser, head of economic research at Ifo. “The German economy is slowly working its way out of the crisis.”

Ifo said the second half of 2024 “is likely to be significantly better than the first.” It sees consumer activity normalizing, global trade in goods and industrial production recovering further and “a gradual revival in investment” – supported by looser monetary policy.

Ifo expects two additional interest-rate cuts by the European Central Bank, after June’s first reduction.

(Updates with Ifo forecasts starting in ninth paragraph.)

