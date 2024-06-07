German Industrial Production Fell Again in Poor Start to Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- German industrial output unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in April, signaling a weak start to the quarter in Europe’s largest economy.

Production decreased 0.1% after a drop of 0.4% the previous month, the statistics office said Friday. Analysts in a Bloomberg poll had anticipated an increase.

The figures follow another negative report on Thursday showing factory orders unexpectedly dropped by 0.2% in April.

After two years of near-stagnation, Germany’s economy expanded by more than anticipated at the start of 2024 and is widely expected to further rebound gradually this year – mainly due to consumption and services, but also manufacturing slowly improves.

Private-sector activity in Germany grew at the fastest pace in a year in May, according to the S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index. An expectations gauge by the Ifo institute also rose last month, but a measure of current conditions fell.

The Bundesbank sees economic output rising again slightly in the second quarter, arguing in May’s monthly report that “the underlying cyclical trend gradually appears to be gaining some momentum.”

The recovery may also benefit from lower interest rates. On Thursday, the European Central Bank cut borrowing costs and hinted at further reductions — without pre-committing to a specific timeline.

