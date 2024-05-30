(Bloomberg) -- Germany is providing as much as €500 million ($542 million) in additional military aid to Ukraine, including air-defense missiles, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“We will continue to support you in this defensive struggle,” Pistorius said Thursday during a visit to Odesa, Ukraine, to meet Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, German broadcaster ARD reported.

The package includes missiles for medium-range Iris-T SLM air defense systems and a smaller number of shorter-range SLS missiles, drones for reconnaissance and combat in the Black Sea and spare parts such as replacement tubes for artillery systems supplied by Germany and engines for Leopard battle tanks.

Some of the weapons are about to be delivered to Ukraine, Pistorius said.

While Ukraine’s allies are stepping up efforts to send more air-defense assets, the US and Germany have been cautious about delivering weaponry that can hit targets inside Russia. Pistorius said this month he wants Germany to deliver another €3.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year.

--With assistance from Arne Delfs.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.