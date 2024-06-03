(Bloomberg) -- Germany is pushing Swedish battery maker Northvolt AB to build a second massive factory in the north of the country as part of Berlin’s continued push to attract green investment.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, speaking Monday at business conference in Bad Saarow, suggested that Northvolt build a twin factory in the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to the €5 billion ($5.4 billion) plant under construction in the town of Heide.

Habeck noted other companies’ investments in battery production, such as BASF SE’s in Schwarzheide and Volkswagen AG’s in Zwickau. “Perhaps it will also be possible to bring the twin of Northvolt’s investment in Heide to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern,” he said.

Habeck noted that eastern Germany has seen a surge of tech investment.

“Many major investments are being made in eastern Germany,” Habeck said. “Tesla in Brandenburg. The new semiconductor settlements are almost exclusively in the east, with Intel, TSMC, Infinion, Global Foundries, and the clusters that form around them and lead to the creation of further networks.”

After an intense lobbying effort under newly relaxed European Union state-aid rules, Northvolt started construction of its Heide factory in March. The project, which is aimed at supplying batteries for electric cars, will receive just over €900 million in handouts and guarantees from Germany — interventions that helped keep the project from being lured to the US. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has touted the investment as an example of how the government is trying to modernize and secure its manufacturing base.

Northvolt’s Heide plant, running on wind power, is slated to employ roughly 3,000 people and start operating in 2026. The site is targeting an annual capacity of 60 gigawatt-hours — which would make it Germany’s biggest — and enough to power roughly 1 million EVs.

