(Bloomberg) -- Germany joined countries like the U.K., France and Italy in recording more than 100,000 new Covid-19 infections on one day, adding to evidence that the highly contagious omicron variant is spreading fast across Europe’s largest economy.

Another 112,323 infections were registered after 74,405 on the previous day, according to data published Wednesday by Germany’s public-health institute RKI.

Germany has tightened restrictions on access to restaurants and cafes and pledged to accelerate vaccinations to fight the rapidly spreading omicron strain. But policy makers have signaled additional measures might be needed and the country’s parliament prepares to discuss introducing mandatory vaccinations. The new government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refrained so far from resorting to sweeping lockdown measures like shuttering businesses and schools again.

The seven-day incidence rate was 584.4 per 100,000 people.

The federal government and state leaders agreed recently to allow people to test out of quarantine after one week instead of the current 14 days to avert staff shortages in critical services, while people with a booster shot will be exempt from having to isolate. They made an “urgent recommendation” for wearing particle-filtering FFP-2 masks in stores and on public transport.

Authorities will meet again on Jan. 24.

