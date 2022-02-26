(Bloomberg) -- Germany upended years of policy and agreed to supply weapons to Kyiv and look into ways to shut out Russia from the SWIFT financial messaging system, underlining the outrage in Berlin over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The German government said in a statement Saturday that it has agreed to the supply of 400 German-made rocket propelled grenades to Ukraine via the Netherlands, along with 14 armored personnel carriers. It will also supply 10,000 tonnes of fuel via Poland. Further supplies to Ukraine are currently being considered, it said.

“After the shameless attack by Russia, Ukraine must be able to defend itself,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said in the emailed statement. “It has an inalienable right to self-defense.”

At the same time, the government “is working flat out on how to limit the collateral damage of decoupling from SWIFT in such a way that it affects the right people,” they said. “What we need is a targeted and functional restriction of SWIFT.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.