(Bloomberg) -- The German government wants to increase orders of crucial artillery ammunition that’s in dwindling supply and is taking steps to expand a framework contract with Rheinmetall AG, two people familiar with the situation said.

The defense ministry intends to spend another €880 million ($957 million) to refill depleted depots as well as ensure that Rheinmetall can build up a new production line at its facility in Unterluess, Germany, said the people, who declined to be identified discussing confidential information.

The extra funds would add at least 200,000 more 155-millimeter caliber shells to the existing framework agreement, they said.

The plans were first reported by Der Spiegel magazine, which cited correspondence from the defense ministry to the parliamentary budget committee. Rheinmetall declined to comment to Bloomberg, while the defense ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 155mm shells are a type of ammunition mainly fired by the 2000 self-propelled howitzer and have been at the center of debates surrounding weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Rheinmetall has been at the forefront of ramping up Europe’s defensive capabilities in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The company is targeting a production capacity of around 1.1 million 155mm artillery shells annually by 2027.

It signed a deal to build an ammunition plant in Lithuania on Monday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.