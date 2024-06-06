(Bloomberg) -- The Long Island architect charged with murdering four women whose bodies were discovered on a remote beach was charged with killing two more women.

Rex Heuermann, 60, faces two new second-degree murder charges filed by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Thursday. Investigators said they were able to link Heuermann to the 1993 murder of Sandra Costilla and the 2003 killing of Jessica Taylor through DNA from hair found on the remains of both victims.

Heuermann already faces multiple counts of murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. The owner of an architecture firm in Midtown Manhattan, his arrest last year generated international headlines as prosecutors seemed to solve, at least in part, a notorious string of murders on the Long Island South Shore’s Gilgo Beach decades ago.

Prosecutors found a document on a laptop in Heuermann’s home containing plans for the murder of his victims in “excruciating detail,” Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said. The document, created in 2000, details methodologies that are in some cases identical to those used to murder the six victims in the case.

“His intent was specifically to locate these victims, to hunt them down, to bring them under his control, and to kill them,” Tierney said.

Along with the document, prosecutors recovered a collection of bondage and torture pornography with conditions similar to how the victims were left, according to Tierney.

He has pleaded not guilty to the previous charges. A lawyer for Heuermann, Michael Brown, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.

Taylor was last seen in July 2003 in the Midtown Manhattan area, near Heuermann’s office, prosecutors said. Records seized during a search show Heuermann was in Manhattan on July 21, 2003, the same date Taylor disappeared, according to prosecutors.

Unlike some of the the other victims, Costilla’s body was discovered in November 1993 in the Hamptons by two people who were hunting in a wooded area, prosecutors said.

