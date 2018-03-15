Mar 15, 2018
GM to invest $100M to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Thursday it will invest more than US$100 million in two facilities as it prepares to build production versions of its Cruise self-driving car next year at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan.
The largest U.S. automaker also said roof modules for GMRs self-driving vehicles will be assembled at its Brownstown Battery Assembly plant.
In January, GM filed a petition seeking U.S. government approval for a fully autonomous car - one without a steering wheel, brake pedal or accelerator pedal - to enter the automaker's first commercial ride-sharing fleet in 2019.